WORLD
2 MIN READ
Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people
The plane was heading for St. Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Bruce Landsberg said.
Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people
Damage is seen to a hangar after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. / AP
July 1, 2019

A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison told AFP.

There were few details on what caused the crash, which the NTSB is investigating, he said.

"There are any number of possibilities that could occur," Landsberg told a press conference.

Video broadcast by US media showed a massive column of black smoke pouring out of a building at the airport in Addison, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

The NTSB investigator in charge of the accident, Jennifer Rodi, said the plane, which had changed ownership recently, hit a private hanger at the airport.

CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hanger.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us