A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison told AFP.

There were few details on what caused the crash, which the NTSB is investigating, he said.

"There are any number of possibilities that could occur," Landsberg told a press conference.

Video broadcast by US media showed a massive column of black smoke pouring out of a building at the airport in Addison, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

The NTSB investigator in charge of the accident, Jennifer Rodi, said the plane, which had changed ownership recently, hit a private hanger at the airport.

CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hanger.