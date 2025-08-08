WORLD
Beijing warns Philippines: Don’t meddle in Taiwan, avoid ‘playing with fire’
Beijing's reaction comes after Marcos Jr said if there was any conflict between China, US over Taiwan his country could not remain aloof
A Chinese national flag flutters against a building in Beijing, Monday, June 16, 2025. / AP
China on Friday warned the Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr against "playing with fire" over his recent remarks about Taiwan.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

"We urge the Philippines to earnestly adhere to the one-China principle and the spirit of the China-Philippines Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and refrain from playing with fire on issues concerning China's core interests," said the ministry.

China's reaction came after the Philippines' president said that Manila could not remain aloof if there was any conflict between China and the US over Taiwan due to the Philippines' geographical location and the presence of Filipino citizens on the island.

Marcos had said in interviews during his trip to India that a Taiwan Strait conflict would immediately become a humanitarian issue and would force his country to mobilise all resources to evacuate nationals.

The ministry stressed the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair and “not open to interference by others.”

"How to resolve the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people alone and is not open to interference by others," it said.

Beijing said that Philippine leaders had clearly stated to China that their country firmly adheres to the one-China policy, but the Philippines is now reneging on its promise, “disregarding the consequences and continuing to engage in erroneous and provocative words and deeds.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Manila have also lodged formal representations on the issue.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
