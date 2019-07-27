WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral
Funeral of late president Beji Caid Essebsi attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral
Military officers escort the coffin of late president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunisia on July 27, 2019. / Reuters
July 27, 2019

Tunisia bid farewell to its first democratically-elected President Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday at a state funeral attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Essebsi, who helped guide the north African country's transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.

Other dignitaries attending his funeral in the capital Tunis included Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and King Felipe VI of Spain, along with thousands of Tunisians.

The late president's coffin, covered with the red and white Tunisian flag, was placed on a military truck in the palace of Carthage, about 10 kilometres from the capital.

Many roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of Tunis and near the Al Jallaz cemetery.

Thousands attend funeral 

Tunisians lined up the streets leading to the Carthage district, waving flags and chanting the national anthem.

Thousands filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab Spring.

"It is a sad day for Tunisia," said a woman named Nabila. 

"We lost a great statesman who had a big role after the 2011 revolution and helped unite Tunisians and ease historical differences with the Islamists."

Hours after Essebsi's death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution in a smooth transition of power. 

Voting looms

The electoral commission announced a presidential election for September 15, two months earlier than scheduled.

A parliamentary vote is set for October 6.

Essebsi rose to prominence after the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine el Abidine Ben Ali, which was followed by Arab Spring revolts against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including in Libya and Egypt.

Drafted in as premier after Ben Ali's fall, Essebsi in 2012 founded the secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to counter-balance the resurgence of Islamist parties who were suppressed under Ben Ali. 

Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia's first freely elected head of state.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us