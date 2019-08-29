WORLD
2 MIN READ
China rotates new troops into Hong Kong amid mass protests
Nearly three months of fiery anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
China rotates new troops into Hong Kong amid mass protests
A riot police holds his weapons and wait in a police car in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. / Reuters
August 29, 2019

Chinese state media released footage Thursday of military troops moving into Hong Kong for what they call a routine rotation amid fears that the army will intervene in ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Armoured carriers, trucks and a patrol boat were shown crossing the border from neighboring Shenzhen city into Hong Kong for the 22nd rotation of the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong garrison, Xinhua state news agency reported.

The move comes days ahead weekend protests calling for democracy in Hong Kong.

Up to two million people have been protesting over the past few months. 

Demonstrations have often become violent. 

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her administration was fully capable of handling protests without the Chinese military. 

But she hasn't ruled out the possibility of invoking emergency powers.

The protests have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. 

The Hong Kong garrison previously published a promotional video with scenes of soldiers facing off with people dressed like protesters.

The soldiers in the new rotation were educated on Hong Kong's laws and vowed to defend the nation's sovereignty, Xinhua said.

Troops stationed in Macao, another special administrative region, also completed a rotation Thursday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us