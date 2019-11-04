A terrorist on Turkey's most-wanted list was killed in northern Iraq, a security source said on Monday.

Musluh Ike, a senior PKK terrorist code-named Tekoser Zagros, was killed in a joint operation in the Metina region of northern Iraq by Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), a source said on the condition of anonymity.

Ike, the person who was said to be in charge of the Metina region, joined the PKK in the 90s. He was the instigator of many actions in southeastern Turkey's Semdinli and Cukurca districts in Hakkari, the source added.

In PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.