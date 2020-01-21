TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to treat nine injured in Somali bombing in Ankara
At least three people were killed and 21 injured in a car bombing attack carried out by Al Shabab in Somalia last week that targeted Turkish engineers working on a road near the capital Mogadishu.
Turkey to treat nine injured in Somali bombing in Ankara
Members of medical team head to Mogadishu to bring back those injured in suicide car bombing. / AA
January 21, 2020

Nine people injured in a bomb attack on Saturday in Somalia, including three Turkish nationals, will be given medical treatment in Turkey's capital, Ankara, Turkey's ambassador to Mogadishu said.

Mehmet Yilmaz told a news conference that Ankara would continue aid work in the country despite recent attacks by Al Qaeda linked terror group al Shabaab that have targeted Turkish workers.

"This will not stop us from helping Somalia," Yilmaz said. "We shall continue work. Somalia and Turkey have good relations."

Saturday's suicide car bombing by al Shabaab occurred in Afgoye, about 30 km northwest of the capital, and targeted Turkish construction workers who were having lunch with local police.

A total of 21 people were injured in the attack, among them six Turks.

"We are flying three injured Turks and six Somalis," Yilmaz said at Mogadishu Airport, where their plane was about to take off. All nine were in a serious condition, he said.

Turkey has been a major donor to Somalia following a famine in 2011.

A group of Turkish engineers working on road construction were among those hurt in late December by a blast at a checkpoint in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us