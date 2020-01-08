WORLD
'Libya has right to reach agreement with any country' - GNA leader
Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya’s UN-recognised GNA, said they have the right to reach a memorandum of understanding with any country after a meeting with European Parliament's president.
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj, left, shakes hands with European Council President Charles Michel before their meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. / AP
January 8, 2020

The head of Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) met European Parliament's president on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Libya.

Fayez al Sarraj after the meeting said that as the UN-recognised government, and as a legitimate government, they have the right to reach a memorandum of understanding with any country.

Sarraj, who met with David Sassoli, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, said they held fruitful talks.

"We made it clear that we didn’t bring mercenaries from Russia or Sudan, we didn't ask regional or other countries for aircraft to bomb the civilians.

"We made the MoU openly, and we insist to defend ourselves," he said, and added, "Haftar will not enter Tripoli."

"With the presence of the German foreign minister, we briefed them with the latest developments about the ongoing aggression on the capital Tripoli since April 4.

"The other side [Haftar] doesn’t believe in the political solution, they want a military solution to the current crisis," Sarraj said.

He emphasised that he does not want Libya to be a place for tensions and proxy wars and clarified all these along with the suffering of the Libyan people during the meeting.

"International community should assume responsibility to put an end to this suffering, and stop the attacks on Tripoli and against the legitimate government.

"There is an aggressor called Khalifa Haftar who launches attacks against Tripoli and the internationally recognised government," he added.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

In April, Haftar's forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognised government.

On December 12, Haftar announced that he ordered his militants to launch a "decisive battle" to capture the city.

SOURCE:AA
