Turkey has lifted restrictions on international and domestic travel, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey is ready to host you with her magnificent colors, spectacular nature, safe tourism and developed health infrastructure," the Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account.

A large number of people in Turkey benefited from health care services during the novel coronavirus outbreak, thanks to the reforms and investments undertaken over the years in the health sector.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa last week restarted its international flights after a two-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The novel coronavirus pandemic impacted the entire tourism sectors across the world and Turkey issued pandemic-related "Safe Tourism Certificate" programs for the tourists.

"In tourism, there is no other country that has done certification better and more reliable than Turkey," the country's Tourism and Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

Turkey's main priority in the pandemic is to resume air traffic to all the countries.

In 2019 Turkey broke a record in tourism with 51.7 million tourists visiting the country, according to the Tourism Ministry data. Most of the tourists came from Russia followed by Germans and Bulgarians.