The number of Covid-19 cases in the African continent has jumped to 103,933, according to the Saturday update of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death toll has risen to 3,183 after 101 more patients died of Covid-19-related complications across the continent in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has tallied at 41,473, according to the data.

North Africa has suffered the most in the continent with the highest number of cases at 32,300 and fatalities at 1,500.

West and Southern African regions each recorded 10,700 cases while the death toll in West Africa stood at 594 and 417 patients died in Southern Africa.

Recoveries in West Africa reached 27,800 while in Southern Africa it rose to 21,700.

East Africa suffered 11,400 cases and 303 deaths while Central Africa recorded 10,700 cases and 328 deaths.

South Africa reported 20,100 cases and 397 deaths, Egypt 15,800 cases and 707 deaths, Algeria 7,900 cases and 582 deaths, and Morocco 7,3 00 cases and 197 deaths.

In West Africa, 221 patients have died in Nigeria, 62 in Mali, 60 in Niger, 52 in Burkina Faso, 38 in Sierra Leone, 33 in Senegal, 31 in Ghana, 29 in Ivory Coast, 24 in Liberia, and 19 in Guinea.

Sudan suffered the most deaths in East Africa with fatalities now tallying at 137, while in Somalia 61 people were reported dead due to coronavirus-related complications so far.

Cameroon in Central Africa has seen 159 deaths so far while the Democratic Republic of Congo suffered 63 deaths and Chad registered 59.