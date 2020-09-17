WORLD
A total of 219 inmates have escaped from a jail in Karamoja, a remote, semi-arid northeastern region, some with weapons and ammunition, said a military spokeswoman.
FILE PHOTO: A prison officer carries a rifle as he attempts to quell a prison riot at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda February 13, 2013. / Reuters
September 17, 2020

A total of 219 prisoners have escaped a Ugandan jail after overpowering their guards.

Some of them escaped with at least 15 guns, but two were killed after security forces launched an operation to recapture them, a military spokeswoman said.

The inmates escaped late on Wednesday from a jail in Karamoja, a remote, semi-arid northeastern region, said the spokeswoman, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso.

Before fleeing, they broke into the prison armoury and stole 15 AK-47 rifles, 20 magazines and other ammunition.

"It's a mass escape ... these were hard-core criminals," she said, adding they included murderers, robbers and rapists.

A big security operation was underway to recapture them and two of the inmates had been killed in the pursuit while two were re-arrested, she said.

'Whole night to disperse and hide'

The fact they had some weapons and a head-start of hours of darkness made the search more difficult, Byekwaso said.

"They've had a whole night to disperse and hide, it complicates our efforts but we shall get them."

It was Uganda's third prisoner escape since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March as fears of contracting the virus in cramped jails spurred inmates' efforts to break out.

At least three cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Ugandan jails.

The total number of inmates in Uganda rose 10 percent to 65,000 in the five months to August, according to the prisons service, a surge attributed to a large number of people apprehended for violations of various anticoronavirus measures like curfews and travel restrictions.

Karamoja, a mountainous area on Uganda's border with Kenya, is also a mineral-rich region where both wildcat and large-scale miners dig for a range of minerals and metals including gold.

