President Donald Trump has said the US is considering selling advanced American F-35 warplanes to the United Arab Emirates over the objections of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday that the Emiratis had expressed interest in buying “quite a few” of the stealth fighter jets.

He said such a sale was “under review” given the new dynamic between Israel and the UAE since the two nations agreed to normalize relations last week. Perhaps just as important, Trump said, is that the UAE can afford to buy the planes.

“They have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s," Trump said. “It’s the greatest fighter jet in the world, as you know, by stealth, totally stealth.”

“They’d like to buy F-35s, we’ll see what happens,” Trump added. “It’s under review, but they made a great advance in peace in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would oppose the sale despite the historic UAE deal after an Israeli newspaper reported that the normalisation accord that Trump brokered included language to supply the Arab Gulf nation with advanced US weapons systems.

READ MORE: Does OIC and Arab League silence mean Palestinians have been abandoned?

Backroom deals

The Yediot Ahronot daily, citing American and Emirati sources, reported that Israeli acquiescence to the sales had clinched the deal for the Emiratis.

Further, it reported that Netanyahu had made the deal behind the back of the Israeli defence establishment and kept Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both former military chiefs, in the dark about it.

An industry source says a prospective jet sale has already been arranged with the help of Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister has opposed the sale of F-35s and other advanced weapons to any country in the Middle East, including Arab countries that have peace agreements with Israel.

Maintaining Israel’s regional military supremacy has been a hallmark of Israeli policy for decades, and Israel has used its close ties with Washington to ensure that certain sophisticated weapons are not sold to neighbouring countries.

Keeping Gantz in the dark

The UAE has long been reported to be interested in acquiring US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets and attack drones like those the Israelis have.

Netanyahu said Gantz had been updated on his opposition to F-35 sales just weeks ago. But as part of his various corruption scandals, Netanyahu has been accused by critics of bypassing Israel’s defence establishment in regards to a German sale of advanced submarines to Egypt.

In security-obsessed Israel, confirmation that military-related strings are attached to the deal could temper some of the excitement that has widely surrounded it thus far.

Gantz seemed to question Netanyahu’s denial in a televised statement, saying he was only informed of last week’s blockbuster accord after the fact.

Gantz, who also serves as the alternative prime minister and is Netanyahu’s chief coalition partner, is supposed to replace Netanyahu as premier next year. Gantz vowed to maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge at any price.

READ MORE: What the UAE-Israel deal means for Palestinian identity

Deal for the next US president

Any F-35 sale could take years to negotiate and deliver, giving a new US presidential administration ample time to halt the deal.

Poland, the most recent F-35 customer, purchased 32 of the jets, but will not receive its first delivery until 2024. Any sale would also need congressional approval.

The United States guarantees that Israel receives more advanced American weapons than Arab states, giving it what is labelled a "qualitative military edge" over its neighbours.

Under the disputed accord with the UAE, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank.

The agreement also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the Middle East.

READ MORE: Can MBS's Neom translate into the Saudis forging ties with Israel?