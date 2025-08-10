European leaders have welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war but reiterated the need that "a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and the continent's vital security interests."

"We welcome President Trump's work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," European leaders, as well as the EU, said in a statement on Saturday.

Only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine and pressure on the Russia to end its war can succeed, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted in the statement.

It came before Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska next Friday to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine.

"We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation," it said.

No peace without Ukraine