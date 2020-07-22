WORLD
3 MIN READ
Facebook finally wakes up to banning hate-filled political ads
Facebook has banned a Trump campaign team’s social post over Antifa for violating the social media network’s policy against hate.
Facebook finally wakes up to banning hate-filled political ads
US President Donald Trump speaks at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, June 20, 2020. / Reuters
July 22, 2020

After taking the heat for several months for not marking political ads, social media giant Facebook finally banned US President Donald Trump’s campaign posts and advertisements on Monday, citing that the content was violating the company's policy against hate.  

Trump's campaign featured an upside-down red triangle symbol used by the Nazis in the decades leading up to the Jewish Holocaust and World War II. The inverted triangle is meant to identify Trump's political opponents.

The Facebook spokesperson said: "Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," to NPR over the banning of the president's campaign post. 

Twitter is not as big a player in the online political advertising space as Facebook and Google, but it was first to decide on banning political ads in October last year, which lay pressure on other social media outfits to make a change themselves. 

The hate-filled post shared by Team Trump read: “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem. They are DESTROYİNG our cities and rioting- it’s absolute madness.” 

The ad called for every American to send a united message suggesting that no one will stand for their radical actions any longer.

Nazis identified Jews in the camps with a yellow star, the Jewish Star of David, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. After 1939, coloured inverted triangle symbols had started to be used by SS guards which enabled them to identify the alleged grounds for incarceration.

A campaign account responded to accusations by saying that it is just an emoji. 

“It's also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa. It is not in the ADL's Hate Symbols Database,” the tweet said.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said: "We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same, so it's curious that they would target only this ad."

Moreover, the campaign defended itself by saying the symbol is not among the Anti-Defamation League Hate Symbols Database.

American publication, NPR, spoke to the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, who said the collection of Nazi images are not in their database. 

"It's a database of symbols commonly used by modern extremist groups and white supremacists in the United States," Greenblatt added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us