WORLD
3 MIN READ
Djibouti's longtime leader Guelleh wins fifth term in office
Guelleh has received more than 98% of the 177,391 votes cast in the Horn of Africa nation, defeating his sole rival, businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah.
Djibouti's longtime leader Guelleh wins fifth term in office
Djibouti's President Ismael Omar Guelleh casts his vote in the capital Djibouti city, Djibouti on April 9, 2021. / AP
April 10, 2021

Djibouti’s government says longtime President Ismail Omar Guelleh has overwhelmingly won a fifth term, citing provisional results.

Home Affairs Minister Mumin Ahmed Sheikh told reporters early Saturday that Guelleh has received more than 98% of the 177,391 votes cast in the Horn of Africa nation, defeating his sole rival, businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah. 

Other opposition boycotted Friday’s vote.

The final results are expected to be announced later Saturday by the electoral commission.

“Thank you for your confidence!” the president tweeted overnight.

“Let’s continue together!”

The minister, in comments carried by state media, said Farah has received 1.59% of votes. Farah, who stopped campaigning early in protest over a lack of security for him, has not commented publicly.

Guelleh’s last term

This term should be the 73-year-old Guelleh’s last, according the constitution, which limits the presidency to those under the age of 75.

“This election has not been as vivid as it was supposed to be, because the opposition parties have boycotted the election and the only independent contender, Mr. Zakaria Ismail Farah, is not a known politician among the public,” Adan Omar Abdullahi, the chairman of a political studies think tank in Djibouti, told reporters.

More than 200,000 voters were registered for the election in the small but strategically important country of over 600,000 people. 

Because of its strategic location on the Red Sea, Djibouti hosts several foreign military bases including those of the United States, France, China and others.

The country’s economy relies heavily on its location on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country’s development and relative stability.

Guelleh has been in power since 1999 after the death of his predecessor, Hassan Guled Aptidon, the country’s first president. 

Djibouti won independence from France in 1977.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us