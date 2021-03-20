WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar extends minimum wage of $275 to all as World Cup looms
Employers are required to pay all workers, including domestic staff, at least $275 (or 1,000 riyals) for a month of full-time work besides allowance for food and accommodation.
Qatar extends minimum wage of $275 to all as World Cup looms
Qatar's hosting of football's world tournament in 2022 has shined a light on its practices and appears to have encouraged labour reforms. / Reuters
March 20, 2021

A minimum wage of $275 a month has come into force for all workers in Qatar, as the Gulf state overhauls its labour laws amid international scrutiny in the run up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The labour ministry "announced implementation of new minimum wage for all workers starting Saturday", state-run Qatar News Agency reported. 

It became mandatory for all newly signed contracts from August 30, and will now also be compulsory for existing employment agreements.

It requires that all workers, including domestic staff, be paid at least $275 (1,000 riyals) for a month of full-time work –– equivalent to around $1.30 an hour.

Employers are also required to either provide bed and board, or an additional 800 riyal a month allowance for food and accommodation.

Previously, there was a temporary minimum wage set at $206 (750 riyals) a month.

READ MORE:Pressure mounts for teams to boycott 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Migrant Rights: New level is too low

Campaign group Migrant Rights said the new level is too low and does not reflect Qatar's high cost of living.

The labour ministry has said the changes will "boost investment in the local economy and drive economic growth".

"Qatar is the first country in the region to introduce a non-discriminatory minimum wage, which is part of a series of historical reforms of the country's labour laws," the International Labour Organization said in a statement.

"More than 400,000 workers or 20 percent of the private sector will benefit directly."

READ MORE:Qatar sees high migrant death toll as it readies for World Cup

Qatar has made a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the 2022 World Cup, which has required a vast programme of construction dependent on foreign workers.

READ MORE:Qatar sees high migrant death toll as it readies for World Cup

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us