WORLD
3 MIN READ
Africans protest Congolese man's custodial death in India
Joel Malu, a Congolese student, died in police custody after suffering cardiac arrest in southern Bangalore city, officials say, a claim demonstrators refute, accusing police of falsely detaining the student.
Africans protest Congolese man's custodial death in India
Police personnel beat up a man who was protesting the death of an African national in police custody, in Bangalore on August 2, 2021. / AFP
August 2, 2021

At least six nationals of African countries were wounded during scuffle with police in India's southern Bangalore city over the alleged custodial killing of a Congolese student, an official said.

Joel Malu, 27, was detained by police over charges of possessing a small cache of banned psychotropic ecstasy pills, but died in custody early on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest, an officer said.

"He was diagnosed with Bradycardia and was administered with several rounds of CPR and other life-saving interventions but died due to a suspected cardiac arrest," the officer said.

"Investigation into the death is being conducted as per NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) guidelines including inquest by a judicial magistrate. The investigation has been transferred to CID (Crime Investigation Department)," Bangalore Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Twitter.

READ MORE: India’s George Floyd cases shed light on police brutality in the country

Africans protest 'custodial killing'

Following his death, several nationals of African countries staged a demonstration outside the police station and scuffled with policemen, which led to the assault of an officer.

The demonstrators refuted the police claim that Malu had died of cardiac arrest and accused them of falsely detaining him, before police used batons to push back the protesters and arrested a dozen demonstrators.

Police said they have opened an inquest into the death amid claims that the deceased student was illegally living in India after his passport and visa expired in 2017.

Daily discrimination

The Hindu newspaper said protesters were members of the "Pan African Federation", a group set up to protect the rights of African students and professionals in the city.

Nationals of African countries often accuse Indian police of racial bias and harassment.

Many claim that they are routinely detained over fabricated charges of drug peddling and face daily discrimination.

READ MORE: Is Kashmir's new custodial death a consequence of India's military policy?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us