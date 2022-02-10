WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italian cities turn off the lights in protest at high energy bills
Municipal governments from Rome to Turin turned off the lights at major monuments and landmarks in a symbolic protest on Thursday evening.
Italian cities turn off the lights in protest at high energy bills
A view of the Capitoline Hill in Rome, on February 10, 2022. / AFP
February 10, 2022

The mayors of major Italian cities turned off the lights at landmark monuments and public buildings to protest rising energy bills that are putting a dent in municipal budgets.

The National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI), which represents the municipalities’ interests at the national and EU level, announced the symbolic protest scheduled for Thursday evening.

“The issue concerns everyone, businesses to families and local bodies,” ANCI president Antonio Decaro, who is also the mayor of the southern city of Bari, told the Italian public broadcaster RAI. 

ANCI estimates that energy costs for Italian municipalities amount to €1.6 to 1.8 billion ($1.8 to 2 billion), and that energy bills will rise by at least €550 million ($630 million). Decaro said the 30 percent rise would leave a gap on the municipalities’ yearly budget.

“We could be forced to cut on essential services, starting from street lighting, which plays an important role in ensuring public safety,” Decaro said.

Major cities including Rome, Turin, Naples, Milan and Palermo announced they would take part.

Rome’s mayor announced its renowned city hall, the Capitoline, would go dark for 30 minutes starting from 8pm. In Florence, the landmark medieval Ponte Vecchio bridge and buildings in the old city would also turn off their lights.

“Soaring [energy] bills will cost between €40 and 50 million a year,” said Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri. “This is the equivalent of three years of school public transport, three months of school meals, and maintenance for 180 kilometres of roads.”

Energy prices have been soaring to their highest levels in decades. Gas prices have more than tripled in Europe in 2021, driving up inflation. It is feared that mounting tensions with Russia, a key gas supplier to the continent, could further affect supplies. Brussels has warned inflation will remain high across the Eurozone at least through the summer. 

Italy is heavily dependent on imports to meet its oil and natural gas needs. According to a study by S&P Global Ratings cited by Italian daily La Stampa, the rise in electricity costs will cost an additional €35 billion ($40 billion) in 2022.

The Italian government has allocated €5.5 billion euros to ease the cost of electricity and gas bills on businesses and households. Under pressure from parties and civil society, Prime Minister Mario Draghi this week pledged a further “far-reaching intervention” to be announced in the coming days.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us