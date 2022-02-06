WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombian capital issues environmental alert due to Amazon fires
Smoke from wildfires have spread hundreds of kilometres into the Colombian Amazon, impacting air quality in the capital Bogota.
Colombian capital issues environmental alert due to Amazon fires
In this handout picture released by the Colombian Defense Ministry smoke rises from a forest fire in Chiribiquete National Natural Park, in the northwest of the Colombian Amazon on February 4, 2022.
February 6, 2022

Forest fires that have raged for days in Colombia's Amazon put its Andean capital, Bogota, on an environmental alert as bad air quality spanned an area the size of greater Paris, authorities said.

Wind carried smoke from several fires blamed on armed groups some 350 kilometres (220 miles) to the northwest, all the way to the Colombian capital.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said on Twitter on Saturday that more than half of the capital's air quality monitoring stations have been off the charts for the past 48 hours.

"That is why, as an environmental protection measure" the city has issued an environmental alert, she wrote.

Lopez urged her city's eight million people to refrain from physical activities outdoors in the coming days.

'Red alert'

Authorities have blamed the fires on former rebels who did not accept the 2016 peace deal with the government, saying that they burn trees to raise cattle on the land.

In the central province of Guaviare, governor Haydeer Palacio, declared a "red alert" due to forest fires that have engulfed 10,000 hectares of land, an area similar to the total area of the French capital.

January of this year was the hottest month in the Colombian Amazon in a decade, also leading to an increase in forest fires in the southeastern region and very likely impacting air quality in the capital, according to an Environment Ministry report seen by AFP Friday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us