WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tourist plane crashes in Peru, kills all passengers
Transport ministry in Peru says a light plane carrying sightseers on a tour of the huge Nazca Lines - lines etched into the country’s coastal desert - has crashed, killing all seven people on board.
Tourist plane crashes in Peru, kills all passengers
A small plane carrying tourists crashed near Peru's famed Nazca Lines, killing all seven people on board, according to the transport ministry. / AP
February 4, 2022

At least seven people were killed after a plane crashed near Peru's famous Nazca Lines, the transport ministry said.

The tourist plane, owned by the Aero Santos tourism company, was carrying five tourists and two crew members when it came down shortly after takeoff from the small airport of Maria Reiche in Nazca around noon, it said in a statement on Friday.

There were no survivors among the seven onboard, which a diplomatic source told AFP included two Chilean tourists.

Brigadier Juan Tirado, a firefighter in Nazca, said the plane crashed near an airfield in the city. “There are no survivors,” he said.

The Nazca Lines are huge etchings depicting imaginary figures, creatures and plants that were scratched on the surface of a coastal desert between 1,500 and 2,000 years ago.

They are believed to have had ritual astronomical purposes and are recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Most are only visible from the sky.

In October 2010, four British tourists and two Peruvian crew members were killed when an AirNasca aircraft crashed over the lines.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us