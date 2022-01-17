A Palestinian man who tried to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank has been shot dead, Israel's army said.

A man emerged from a car and tried to stab a soldier, who shot him dead, a military spokesperson said of the incident on Monday.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Another Israeli military official identified the dead man as a Palestinian from an outlying village.

Video circulated on social media, and apparently taken by a motorist, showed a man lying on the road at the Gush Etzion junction in the occupied West Bank with knife in hand, as three soldiers approached with rifles trained on him.

Violence has simmered in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since US-backed peace talks between Israel and Palestine stalled in 2014.

Protester dies of injuries

In a separate incident, the Palestinian Health Ministry said an elderly Palestinian died of injuries received nearly two weeks ago when he was hit by a vehicle in Israeli police service.

Suleiman al Hathalin, 75, a veteran protester against Israel's occupied West Bank settlements, was standing in front of a tow truck that was sent to his village of Um el Kheir to confiscate unlicensed cars on January 5, a relative said.

He said Suleiman was struck deliberately by the truck, which "ran him over with its front and back wheels" before driving away.

Israeli police spokespersons did not immediately comment.

In a statement quoted by Israel's Haaretz newspaper on January 14, police said Palestinians had thrown stones at the truck and police forces accompanying it, making it impossible for them to stop and help a man who had climbed on the vehicle and fallen.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Facebook that he "died defending his village".

