WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death and injuries as bomb blast hits Philippines bus
A five-year-old child was killed and six others wounded after a bomb ripped through a public bus on a highway near Cotabato City on Mindanao island.
Death and injuries as bomb blast hits Philippines bus
The wounded included a five-month-old baby and a three-year-old child. / AFP
January 11, 2022

A child has been killed and six others wounded after a bomb exploded on a public bus in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines, authorities have said, but no group has claimed responsibility.

Police on Tuesday said the explosion happened as the bus was travelling along a highway near Cotabato City on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to extremist militants.

The bomb was "inside the bus, at the end part ... where there were a lot of people sitting," said Chief Master Sergeant Randy Hampac, police spokesperson in Aleosan town.

A five-year-old boy died, while six others were wounded in the blast that shattered the back windows, Hampac said.

READ MORE: Brawl in Philippine prison leaves casualties

The wounded included a five-month-old baby and a three-year-old child.

A police report said one of the victims saw a male passenger leave "baggage" on the bus when he disembarked and it later exploded.

'It's the first time'

"It was the first time for this to happen in our town," Hampac said.

"There were incidents of bombing of cell towers in previous years but this incident of an explosion in a bus, it's the first time."

Regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel John Baldomar said no group had admitted carrying out the "presumed attack".

Militant attacks on buses, Catholic churches and public markets have been a feature of decades-long unrest in the region.

READ MORE:Haiti prison breakout leaves dozens dead and hundreds escaped

In May 2017, hundreds of pro-Daesh foreign and local gunmen seized Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city.

The Philippine military wrested back the ruined city after a five-month battle that claimed more than a thousand lives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us