WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cargo plane crashed in DR Congo
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a plane crash that went down in Kalehe village.
Cargo plane crashed in DR Congo
DRC Transport Minister attributed the accident to bad weather. / Reuters Archive
December 24, 2021

At least three people have been killed after a cargo plane crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The plane went down in Kalehe village in South Kivu province on Wednesday after it took off from Goma, the capital city of North Kivu province, Transport Minister Cherubin Okende said.

A local official said the death toll could be as high as five.

Okende attributed the accident to bad weather.

“A very experienced pilot was in control. He did everything to land, but he could not due to bad weather,” he said.

“We have just launched investigations to determine the (cause) of this crash,” said Dieudonne Kashombanya, administrator of Shabunda. "We sympathize with all the families of the people killed.”

READ MORE:Makeshift gold mine collapse kills at least 12 miners in DRC

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us