WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya's Dbeibah registers himself for December presidential election
The 62-year-old businessman was designated as interim premier in February in a UN-led process.
Libya's Dbeibah registers himself for December presidential election
Nearly three million Libyans out of a total population of some seven million people have so far registered to vote. / Reuters
November 21, 2021

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has registered his candidacy for next month's presidential election.

Dbeibah signed documents on Sunday at the HNEC electoral commission in the capital Tripoli a day before the deadline for registrations, local media reported.

Doubt had long swirled about whether he would present his candidacy, but on Thursday he submitted an assets declaration, one of the pre-requisites for prospective presidential candidates.

READ MORE:Libya’s former interior minister to run for president

UN seeks to end violence

Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, due on December 24, comes as the United Nations seeks to end a decade of violence in the oil-rich nation since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A wealthy businessman from the port city of Misrata, the 62-year-old Dbeibah was designated as interim premier in February in a UN-led process to steer the country to legislative and presidential elections.

Libya's parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, militia leader Khalifa Haftar and Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the former leader's son, have also signed up to run for the presidency.

READ MORE: Free elections or war? What the future holds for Libya

READ MORE: Q&A: Why Libya’s elections must be delayed

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us