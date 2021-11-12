WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar to officially represent US interests in Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Blinken and his Qatari counterpart Al Thani signed an agreement making Qatar the US' representative in Afghanistan.
Qatar to officially represent US interests in Afghanistan
The US signed an agreement that established Qatar as its protecting power in Afghanistan with the Gulf ally to establish a US interests section at its Kabul embassy. / Reuters
November 12, 2021

The United States has agreed to set up an interests section in Qatar's embassy in Afghanistan to assist US citizens following the shuttering of the US embassy during the Taliban takeover.

Welcoming his Qatari counterpart to Washington on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an agreement that established Qatar as the United States' "protecting power" in Afghanistan.

"Let me again say how grateful we are for your leadership, your support on Afghanistan, but also to note that our partnership is much broader than that," Blinken told Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Qatar will also assume responsibility for the security and protection of now-vacant US diplomatic facilities in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The US has numerous protecting power agreements in countries where it does not have diplomatic representation. Those notably include Switzerland in Iran, Sweden in North Korea and the Czech Republic in Syria.

US-Qatar relations

Qatar, home to a major US military base, has played a major role both in the diplomacy and the evacuations as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Around half of the 124,000 Westerners and Western-allied Afghans flown out in the waning days of the US military involvement transited through Qatar.

The Qataris earlier played host to negotiations between the United States and Taliban that led to the February 2020 agreement for the United States to withdraw troops.

Since the Taliban takeover, US embassy operations in Kabul have been relocated to Qatar.

READ MORE: What role will Qatar play in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan?

US officials cautiously optimistic

The United States closed down its embassy in Kabul, which was one of its largest in the world, in August as it became clear that the Western-backed government was falling, with diplomats destroying sensitive materials and taking down the flag.

Despite the Taliban's draconian 1996-2001 regime and years of war with the United States, US officials have been cautiously optimistic on dealing with the Taliban, saying that it is largely carrying out promises to let people leave the country.

But the United States has ruled out any immediate recognition or reopening of its embassy in Kabul, saying it is waiting to see that the Taliban makes good on other concerns including on the treatment of women and prohibiting Al Qaeda from basing operations in Afghanistan. 

READ MORE: Qatar’s leading role in post-US Afghanistan isn’t a coincidence

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us