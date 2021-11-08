WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya warlord Haftar’s son reportedly in Israel to seek military aid
Saddam Haftar visited Tel Aviv last week for a secret meeting, Haaretz reports, hinting at a deal in which the Haftars offer Israel normalisation of ties in exchange for military and diplomatic support.
Libya warlord Haftar’s son reportedly in Israel to seek military aid
Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar promises to launch diplomatic ties with Jerusalem if he is elected head of Libya's government, following presidential elections on December 24. / Reuters
November 8, 2021

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar's son, Saddam Haftar, has visited Israel in pursuit of military and diplomatic assistance.

Last Monday, a jet belonging to Haftar took off from Dubai and landed at Ben Gurion Airport for 90 minutes, before flying to Libya, reported Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

In exchange for Israeli aid, Haftar promises to launch diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv if he is elected head of Libya's government, following presidential elections on December 24, the paper reported.

PR companies and strategic advisers from France and the United Arab Emirates also joined Saddam during his 90-minute stop in Tel Aviv, the news outlet said.

READ MORE: How Khalifa Haftar’s secret ties with Israel fuel chaos in Libya

Upcoming election

It is not clear whom Saddam Haftar met during his visit to Tel Aviv, but he is considered his father’s right-hand man, with the warlord’s health fragile, the paper wrote.

Libya has had little peace or stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. 

It split in 2014 between warring eastern and western camps with rival administrations based in each region.

Haftar is widely expected to stand as a presidential candidate, but is despised by many in western Libya for the devastating offensive he launched against the capital in 2019.

Haftar, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, among others, carried out a military onslaught to topple the Tripoli-based internationally recognised government for control of the North African country.

On February 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed in UN-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December.

Then in early October, parliament split the dates of the vote by postponing legislative elections until January.

As the bickering over the election timetable has dragged on, low-level fighting between rival militias has punctured the ceasefire.

READ MORE: Will the Arab-Israeli normalisation last?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us