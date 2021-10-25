The United Nations, the European Union, Arab League and various world powers have expressed grave concern about what appears to be a military coup under way in Sudan.

Military forces arrested Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and senior government officials on Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup.

In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover.

Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Here's how world leaders and bodies are reacting:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the ongoing military coup in Sudan.

Guterres called for immediate release of Prime Minister Hamdok and all other officials in the country.

"There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan," he wrote on Twitter.

European Union

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern”.

“The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al Bashir in 2019.

United States

The United States has suspended $700 million in aid to Sudan after a military takeover and urged the immediate restoration of a civilian government.

"The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored and represents the will of the people," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk US assistance,” the US Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter.

Arab League

The Arab League also expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan," the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

He also urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal.

African Union

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for the release of Sudan's political leaders and for human rights to be respected.

"The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military...The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition," Mahamat said in a statement.

Turkey

Turkey has said that it is "deeply concerned" about reports of a coup attempt, stressing the need for the sides to adhere to their commitments under Sudan's constitutional declaration.

"We underscore our strong expectation that all sides in Sudan adhere to the commitments within the framework of the Constitutional Declaration and refrain from disrupting the transition process," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the coup attempt in Sudan and called for the immediate release of the civilian members of the government.

"France strongly condemns the coup attempt in Sudan. I express my support to Sudan's transition government and call for the immediate release and the respect of the integrity of the Prime Minister and civilian members of government," Macron said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia

"The kingdom is following with extreme concern the currents events in Sudan," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has said in a statement.

"It calls for restraint, calm, de-escalation, and to preserve all the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the unity of the ranks among all political components in brotherly Sudan."

Germany

Germany has demanded an immediate halt to the apparent military coup under way in Sudan.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the attempted takeover in the east African country and called the news "dismaying."

"This attempted coup must end immediately," said a spokeswoman quoting the German minister.

China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said Beijing is the monitoring the developments in Sudan and called on parties concerned to "resolve their differences through dialogue."

Egypt

"Egypt calls on all parties in the brotherly nation of Sudan to exercise self-restraint and responsibility to prioritise the welfare of the country and national agreement," the Egyptian foreign ministry has said in a statement.

South Africa

South Africahassaid it was "deeply concerned about the apparent ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan's political transition", calling for the immediate release of officials.

"We reject and condemn any attempt at an unconstitutional change of government," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates has called for calm and restraint in Sudan following the army’s coup.

The UAE emphasised the importance of securing “stability as soon as possible, in a manner that achieves the interest and aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

Bahrain

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry has said it had “confidence” in Sudan’s political establishment to “overcome this crisis through dialogue and understanding."