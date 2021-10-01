WORLD
Strong typhoon batters eastern Japan with high winds, heavy rain
Several local train services near Tokyo were temporarily suspended as some flights and ferries connecting the city’s Haneda airport and outer islands have been cancelled.
Men wearing protective masks make their way in the heavy rain caused by Typhoon Mindulle in Tokyo, Japan, on October 1, 2021. / Reuters
October 1, 2021

A powerful typhoon has pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. 

The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported.

Typhoon Mindulle was near one of the Izu Islands off Tokyo’s southern coast, moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometres (21 miles) per hour and packing winds of up to 162 kilometres (100 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some local train services in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were temporarily suspended on Friday. 

Several flights and ferries connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and outer islands have been canceled.

Flood and mudslide warning

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no damages or injuries have been reported so far. 

He urged Izu islanders to stay indoors and avoid going near glass windows until the typhoon passes.

Rain up to 200 millimetres (8 inches) are predicted on the Izu Island and 150 millimetres (6 inches) in the Tokyo region by Saturday morning. 

The meteorological agency cautioned residents in the affected areas against possible flooding and mudslides.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
