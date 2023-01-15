WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests
The countrywide demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces.
Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests
The number of protest roadblocks in Peru meanwhile climbed Saturday to 100, with blockages particularly concentrated around Lima. / AA
January 15, 2023

Peru's government has declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions due to protests against President Dina Boluarte which have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks.

The measure, in force for 30 days, authorises the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette late Saturday.

Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The countrywide demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces.

The number of protest roadblocks in Peru meanwhile climbed Saturday to 100, with blockages particularly concentrated around Lima, transport authorities said.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte apologised for dozens of deaths caused in protests but refused to step down, saying "I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."

She deflected taking responsibility for the deaths, saying bad actors had pushed citizens into "confrontations" and that she had requested authorities investigate.

READ MORE: Peru's Boluarte rejects calls to resign but apologises for protest deaths

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us