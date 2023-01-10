Swedish authorities have issued a report which described how Russia spies on the Nordic country, local media reported.

The Swedish Security Services (SAPO) report called "Intelligence threat from Russia" revealed that recruiting agents, signals intelligence, cyberespionage and war planning are heavy parts of the Russian intelligence threat to Sweden, local newspaper Expressen said on Monday.

SAPO accused Russia of also trying to recruit Swedes as spies outside Sweden's borders.

The four-page document stated that Swedes who work at embassies, international organisations and companies are of special interest to the Russian intelligence services.

The author behind the SAPO report is named only with his designation at the Security Police, S 1249, and is titled senior analyst.

In the document, S 1249 stated that all three Russian intelligence services are active in Sweden, giving details on how they operate, the way they recruit spies and how the intelligence officers communicate with their agents.

Operating without risking prison

The SAPO provided details of the Russian war against Ukraine and the prelude to the Russian operation and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

"Russia continuously collects intelligence from the various diplomatic missions in Sweden," S 1249 established.

According to the newspaper, some of the activities are completely legal at the Russian embassy in Stockholm, the trade representation on Lidingo and the consulate general in Gothenburg; however, in practice, these can be likened to spy centres with a diplomatic cover.

The Russian intelligence officers can operate in Sweden without risking prison if they have their diplomatic accreditation as protection, Expressen revealed.

"The basis for the Russian intelligence officers being able to operate in Sweden is that they can act undercover as diplomats," wrote S 1249.

The cover position as a diplomat means that intelligence officers can carry out "security-threatening activities against Sweden without risking prosecution and is thus a prerequisite for the Russian intelligence services' activities in Sweden," the officer added.

At least ten diplomats at the Russian embassy are suspected of being intelligence officers, according to the newspaper.

The SAPO report also shows that Russia spends significant resources on mapping the adversary, the Security Police, and the Armed Forces and that this is done, among other things, with the help of "human sources," in other words, spies.

