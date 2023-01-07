WORLD
2 MIN READ
Migrants drown in deadly shipwreck off Tunisia
At least five people have died and 10 others have been reported missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Tunisian coast as it tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.
Migrants drown in deadly shipwreck off Tunisia
More than 23,500 migrants of various nationalities were intercepted off Tunisia between January and September last year, according to a rights group. / Reuters Archive
January 7, 2023

Five migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned and 10 more are missing after their boat sank off Tunisia en route for Europe, authorities said.

The Tunisian coastguard rescued around 20 others from the Mediterranean on Saturday, according to Faouzi Masmoudi, the district attorney from the port city of Sfax.

Boats were continuing to scour the waters off Sfax for any more survivors, Masmoudi added.

Parts of the Tunisian coastline lie less than 150 kilometres from the Italian island of Lampedusa, making for favoured departure points for migrants ready to risk the dangerous sea crossing.

READ MORE:Migrants, asylum seekers face 'gruesome' rights violations at EU borders

More than 23,500 migrants of various nationalities were intercepted off Tunisia between January and September last year, according to the FTDES rights group, which tracks migration issues.

More than 500 people died or disappeared in the same area during the same period, it said.

The coastguard is under pressure to stem the flow but lacks the means to do so, according to Tunisian authorities.

The so-called central Mediterranean route, which also includes boat launchings from neighbouring Libya, is the world's most deadly migration pathway.

According to the the latest United Nations report, nearly 1,400 migrants died crossing different parts of the Mediterranean in 2022.

READ MORE: Tunisia intercepts more than 800 refugees in one night

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us