WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad foils military bid to 'destabilise' country
Government claims it busted a plot involving a group of 11 army officers, led by Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of Chadian Organisation of Human Rights.
Chad foils military bid to 'destabilise' country
Chad has been on edge since the battlefield death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power. / TRTWorld
January 5, 2023

Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to "destabilise" the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said.

"This plan was devised by a restricted group of conspirators composed of 11 army officers," the government statement said on Thursday.

At their head was Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of the Chadian Human Rights Organisation, it said.

Security services have been arresting people linked to the plot since December 8 and have seized military equipment, the statement added.

READ MORE: Chad military leader signs accord to launch peace talks with opposition

'Armed insurrection'

Chad has been on edge since the battlefield death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power.

Authorities have cracked down on dissent in recent months as demonstrators took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule.

Some 50 people were killed in October in protests the government described as an "armed insurrection", but rights groups said was a pro-democracy demonstration.

READ MORE:Chad 'national dialogue' begins, key opposition group boycotts talks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us