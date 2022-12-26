Zeynep, a 23-year-old German shepherd mix from Türkiye, could soon be officially recognised as the oldest living dog in the world.

The dog's elderly owner from the Turkish capital, Ankara, has urged the Guinness World of Records to officially confer the title to her loyal companion.

Zehra Oya Buldu, 75, has recently applied to the world’s most famous recordkeeper with the help of a fellow animal lover.

The evaluation process of Zeynep has already started, and she has recently underwent a third inspection to determine her age, said her owner.

“The most important test is the bone age scan," veterinarian Resat Nuri Aslan, said, after examining Zeynep.

Aslan also gave the ageing dog a general checkup in Ankara.

“I think she really deserves this title,” he told Anadolu news agency.

According to Buldu, Zeynep grew up in a house full of children and now lives with six cats, a testament to her friendly demeanor.

"I feel so glad to go out and spend time with Zeynep, especially going for a walk in the evenings during the spring and summer months," said Buldu.

Zeynep is vying to take the crown from the current oldest living dog titleholder, Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua mix in the US.

She is, however, some years away from challenging Bluey, who lived for 29 years and five months, for the title of oldest dog ever.

Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog from Victoria state in Australia, lived from 1910 to 1939.

