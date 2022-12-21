WORLD
3 MIN READ
China tells Australia it will work on promoting strategic partnership
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance for development of bilateral ties in a telegraph message to his Australian counterpart ahead of a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers in Beijing.
China tells Australia it will work on promoting strategic partnership
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it is important to create better relations with major trading partner China. / Getty Images
December 21, 2022

China's President Xi Jinping has sent a message to his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese state media reported, telling him that he will work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership. The reporting emerged only hours before a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers in Beijing.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side," Xi said in the telegram to Albanese, CCTV reported on Wednesday.

Albanese on Wednesday said it was important to create better relations with major trading partner China and thanked Xi for a telegram commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"It is important that we deliver better relations with our major trading partner in the future," Albanese told a news conference in Sydney.

The rapprochement between Australia and China ends years of frozen relations. Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong's visit is the first by an Australian minister since 2019 and the first formal talks in Beijing since 2018.

Diplomatic ties between Australia and its major trading partner China deteriorated in recent years, with Beijing imposing sanctions on Australian exports after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beijing was also angered by the previous Liberal government in Canberra effectively banning Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei from Australia's 5G network.

A meeting between Albanese and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali last month signalled a thaw in ties, although China's trade sanctions remain in place.

Wong will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and hold the sixth Australia–China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Australia pushes back against China security pact during Solomons visit

READ MORE:Australian journalist detained in China on spying charges to face trial

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us