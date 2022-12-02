WORLD
2 MIN READ
About 13,000 Ukraine soldiers killed in war with Russia: Zelenskyy aide
The Ukrainian government in June said that the country was losing 60 to 100 soldiers every day while in September Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu admitted that 5,937 Russian troops had so far been killed in the conflict.
About 13,000 Ukraine soldiers killed in war with Russia: Zelenskyy aide
There have been 15,246 civilian casualties in Ukraine from February to October, according to the United Nations. / AP
December 2, 2022

Since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February nearly 13,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed, according to a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have official estimates from the General Staff... and they range from 10,000 ... to 13,000 dead," Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukraine's Channel 24.

He added that the government will make the official data public "when the right moment comes".

In June, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was losing 60 to100 soldiers per day, and around 500 people wounded in action, as Russian forces battled to take full control of the easternmost Lugansk region.

In September, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5,937 Russian troops had been killed in the nearly seven months of fighting to that point.

Both sides are suspected of minimising their losses to avoid damaging the morale of their troops.

Last month, US's top general Mark Milley estimated that more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kiev's forces likely suffering similar casualties. 

Those figures - which could not be independently confirmed -are the most precise to date from the US government.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the worst fighting in Europe in decades.

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in October, there have been 15,246 civilian casualties in Ukraine from February to October. That includes 6,114 killed and 9,132 injured.

READ MORE: Concerns grow as Kiev, Moscow trade blame over shelling near nuclear plant

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us