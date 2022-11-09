WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as protests erupt in Nablus
Local residents say clashes erupted when Israeli settlers guarded by army forces stormed Joseph’s tomb in Nablus during which Israeli soldiers used fire and tear gas canisters.
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as protests erupt in Nablus
A local Palestinian armed group calling itself the “Balata Brigade” said one of its members was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers. / AA Archive
November 9, 2022

A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

The official Palestine TV said that a man died of his serious injuries from Israeli fire in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus on Wednesday.

Local residents said clashes erupted when Israeli settlers guarded by army forces stormed Joseph’s tomb in Nablus during which Israeli soldiers used fire and tear gas canisters.

Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers reportedly exchanged fire in the area.

A local Palestinian armed group calling itself the “Balata Brigade” said one of its members was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated dozens of Palestinians on the site, including three who were shot by live fire.

READ MORE:Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank

Joseph's tomb has long been a flashpoint for violence.

Jews believe the site to be the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. 

Muslims, however, challenge this claim, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

READ MORE:Palestinian NGOs say Israeli crackdown 'like execution'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us