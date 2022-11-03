Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been shot and wounded in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in what his aides said was a "clear assassination attempt".

Officials, locally and internationally, have condemned and reacted to Thursday's attack on the former international cricket star who has been leading a convoy of thousands since Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemn the firing at Khan's rally, saying "an immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister."

"We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics."

Pakistan president

Pakistan President Arif Alvi also tweeted that he "strongly condemns heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI."

"I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery and of all those injured. My condolences to the family of a deceased political worker who died during the incident," he added.

Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai

"Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong," said Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

"And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery."

India

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments."

Canada PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attack on Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable and strongly condemned the violence.

"It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today."

United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all sides in Pakistan to refrain from violence.

"Violence has no place in politics, and we call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation," Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the Pakistani people."

White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre also condemned the assassination attempt, calling on all parties to remain peaceful.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and the supporters, and hopes for the swift recovery of all who are injured," Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

Asserting that violence has no place in politics, Jean-Pierre said: "We call on all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said it stands with the people of Pakistan.

"The Kingdom stands with Pakistan and its people in the face of all threats to its security, stability, and development process," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that it supports all efforts aimed at eliminating violence and wishes Pakistan and its people "safety, stability and prosperity."

Cricketers

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam said: "Strongly condemn this heinous attack on Imran Khan. May Allah keep Kaptaan (Captain) safe and protect our beloved Pakistan."

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram also said: "Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers are with Imran Khan and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity."