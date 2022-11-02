The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her has told police he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a court filing.

David DePape, 42, was ordered held without bail during his arraignment ON Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court.

His public defender entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, prosecutors detailed the attack in stark terms as part of their bid to keep DePape behind bars.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and woke up in a pool of his own blood, the filing said.

DePape allegedly said he had other targets, including a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians – and members of their families.

"This case demands detention," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wrote in the court filing. "Nothing less."

'Vigorous legal defence'

After the hearing, DePape's public defender Adam Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a "vigorous defence."

He also said he met DePape on Monday night for the first time and had not seen the police reports yet.

"We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We're going to be looking into Mr. DePape's mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information," said Lipson, who noted that a no-bail detainer in state court is a moot point because DePape also has been placed on a federal hold in the case.

He later said he was pleased that Paul Pelosi was improving and expected to make a full recovery, adding he urged the public "not to pass judgment on what he called a complicated situation."

DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including the attempted kidnapping of a US official.

'Dangerous threats' against lawmakers

Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the US.

In Washington, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update on Tuesday on security protocols for members of Congress.

Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, "there is still a lot of work to do."

"We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress," he said.

Manger said the attack on Pelosi's husband was "an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate."

