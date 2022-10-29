WORLD
Amateurs playing football among Baghdad blast victims
Explosion near football stadium in eastern area of Iraq's capital leaves at least 10 dead and 20 others wounded, security and medical sources say.
Explosion, heard across much of Iraq's capital, was in a car park near a football field in a residential area, officials say. / Reuters
October 29, 2022

Ten people have been killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in eastern Baghdad, according to security and medical sources.

The explosion took place on Saturday in a garage near a football stadium and a cafe, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium.

A military statement said a gas tanker exploded in a garage causing a number of casualties and security forces are investigating the cause of the explosion, without giving further details.

An AFP news agency correspondent said the windows of nearby buildings were blown out and vehicles in the area were damaged.

READ MORE: Parliament approves Sudani's government in Iraq

Tensions in Iraq

The explosion occurred two days after Iraq's parliament approved a new cabinet in a long-awaited vote, marking a major breakthrough in easing political tensions across the country.

The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani is the first since 2005 that does not include seats for the bloc of influential Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr.

Iraq held early elections more than a year ago in response to mass anti-government protests that began in October 2019 in Baghdad and across southern Iraq.

Protesters called for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion.

READ MORE:How long will Iraq's political chaos last?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
