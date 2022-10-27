TÜRKİYE
'Take Off Istanbul' brings together local, foreign entrepreneurs
Take Off Startup Summit is seen as an important event for Türkiye's goal of becoming a regional centre for technology startups.
The summit provides entrepreneurs with many opportunities, especially cash rewards, B2B meetings and investment talks. / AA
October 27, 2022

Organised for the fifth time as part of the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, the Take Off Istanbul International Startup Summit continues on its third day.

The event is jointly organised by Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation, the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Presidential Investment Office, Istanbul Development Agency General Secretary. 

T3 Enterprise Center Coordinator Irem Bayraktar announced the 35 startups that made it to the semi-finals with their mentoring meetings and presentations on the first day on the main stage. 

Ten finalists will be announced on the last day of the summit.

Bringing entrepreneurs together 

The summit is seen as an important event for Türkiye's goal of becoming a regional centre for technology startups, bringing local and foreign entrepreneurs together with investors.

It provides entrepreneurs with many opportunities, especially cash rewards, B2B meetings and investment talks.

The summit also offers attendees the opportunities to be involved in technology startups and to listen to famous entrepreneurs live.

Take Off Istanbul will close with the keynote speech of Selcuk Bayraktar, Chairman of BAYKAR and T3 Foundation Board of Trustees.

