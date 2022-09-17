WORLD
2 MIN READ
Puerto Rico braces for tropical storm Fiona
Fiona is expected to become a hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico, threatening to dump up to 51 cms of rain as people brace for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Puerto Rico braces for tropical storm Fiona
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows storm Fiona in the Caribbean. / AP
September 17, 2022

Tropical storm Fiona has gained strength as it headed toward Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning for the US territory and watches for the US Virgin Islands.

One man was found dead in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, after heavy rains from the massive storm swept away his house in the Basse-Terre district, local authorities said on Saturday.

The storm was located about 145 km southeast of St Croix with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph as of mid-afternoon, according to NHC. It was expected to become a hurricane on Sunday and into Sunday night, as it moved near Puerto Rico.

The island was braced for up to 30.5 cm of rain and high winds that could bring flooding, mudslides and power outages. Some areas could get as much as 51 cm of rain, the weather service said in a press conference.

"Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night, and are possible across the US Virgin Islands (Saturday night) and Sunday," NHC said.

Heavy rains from Fiona were also due to spread to the Dominican Republican on Sunday and to the Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday night.

On Saturday, residents were bracing for possible severe power outages as the island's power grid still remains fragile after Hurricane Maria in September 2017. In that category 5 storm, 1.5 million customers lost electricity with 80 percent of power lines knocked out, causing the largest blackout in US history.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us