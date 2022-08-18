TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara, Kiev sign memorandum on reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure
The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said the agreement provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the reconstruction process.
The deal was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. / AA
August 18, 2022

Türkiye and Ukraine have signed a memorandum on the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The deal was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday. 

The signing came after bilateral talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The agreement provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the reconstruction process of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said a joint working group will be formed to attract Turkish investments, and develop specific projects for co-operation.

"Turkish business and government structures will be able to develop specific reconstruction projects, as well as provide consulting and technical assistance," it added.

READ MORE:Erdogan, Zelenskyy, Guterres hold trilateral summit in Ukraine

'A powerful message'

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy hailed Erdogan’s visit to his conflict-battered country. 

“The visit of the President of Türkiye to Ukraine is a powerful message of support from such a powerful country,” Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The two leaders held bilateral talks earlier on Thursday.

Hours later, they attended a trilateral summit also involving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

READ MORE:Call spade a spade: Türkiye’s tightrope balancing on Russia and West

SOURCE:AA
