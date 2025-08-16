CLIMATE
4 min read
Rescuers recover bodies after deadly monsoon rains in Pakistan
Rescuers in northern Pakistan are battling washed-out roads, landslides and heavy rains as they struggle to recover bodies after flash floods killed 344 people.
Rescuers recover bodies after deadly monsoon rains in Pakistan
Local residents clear debris and mud from their shop after Friday’s flash floods hit the outskirts of Pir Baba in Buner district, northwest Pakistan. / AP
August 16, 2025

Rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from debris after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 344 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

The majority of deaths, 328, were reported in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while at least 120 others were injured.

One resident told AFP it felt like "the end of the world" was coming, as the ground shook with the force of the water.

The provincial rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts where rain was still hampering efforts.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances," said Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rescue agency.

"Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are travelling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions," he told AFP.

"They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris."

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram as disaster-hit areas.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan's northwest, urging people to take "precautionary measures".

Eleven more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while five died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, the national disaster authority said.

Another five people, including two pilots, were killed when a local government helicopter crashed due to bad weather during a relief mission on Friday.

RelatedTRT Global - Death toll exceeds 300 as monsoon floods ravage Pakistan

'Reeling from profound trauma'

Recommended

The monsoon season brings South Asia about three-quarters of its annual rainfall, vital for agriculture and food security, but it also brings destruction.

Landslides and flash floods are common during the season, which usually begins in June and eases by the end of September.

Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, a representative of the national disaster agency, told AFP that this year's monsoon season began earlier than usual and was expected to end later.

"The next 15 days... the intensity of the monsoon will further exacerbate," he said.

In Buner district, where there have been dozens of deaths and injuries, resident Azizullah said he "thought it was doomsday".

"I heard a loud noise as if the mountain was sliding. I rushed outside and saw the entire area shaking, like it was the end of the world," he told AFP.

"The ground was trembling due to the force of the water, and it felt like death was staring me in the face."

In Bajaur, a tribal district abutting Afghanistan, a crowd gathered around an excavator digging through a mud-soaked hill.

On Friday, funeral prayers began in a paddock nearby, with people grieving in front of several bodies covered by blankets.

In the picturesque district of Swat, an AFP photographer saw roads submerged in muddy water, electricity poles grounded, and vehicles half-buried in mud.

The torrential rains that have pounded Pakistan since the start of the summer monsoon, described as "unusual" by authorities, have killed more than 650 people, with more than 880 injured.

In July, Punjab, home to nearly half of Pakistan's 255 million people, recorded 73 percent more rainfall than the previous year and more deaths than in the entire previous monsoon.

Pakistan is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate crisis, and its population is contending with extreme weather events with increasing frequency.

Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us