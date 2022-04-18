WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shanghai sees first Covid deaths since China locked down city
Chinese financial hub says three people infected with Covid-19 died, the first time during the current outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients.
Shanghai sees first Covid deaths since China locked down city
China's strict policy has kept Shanghai's 25 million residents mostly at home for weeks. / AFP
April 18, 2022

Shanghai has reported the first Covid deaths since the start of its weeks-long lockdown, three elderly people with underlying conditions, the city government said.

"The three people deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective," the city said on Monday on social media.

The deceased included two women aged 89 and 91, and a man aged 91, the city said, adding that they all had a variety of underlying health complaints such as coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Shanghai, China's largest city, has stewed under a patchwork of lockdown restrictions this year amid the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday, of which 2,417 were symptomatic, according to the municipal health commission.

READ MORE:Sinopharm to start clinical trials of Omicron specific Covid-19 vaccines

Fast-spreading Omicron 

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, has largely slowed new cases to a trickle thanks to a zero-Covid policy of mass testing, travel restrictions and targeted lockdowns.

But the world's most populous nation has recently struggled to contain outbreaks in multiple regions, largely driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The country last reported new Covid deaths on March 19, two people in the northeastern rust belt province of Jilin –– the first such deaths in more than a year.

READ MORE:Shanghai’s Covid lockdown threatens more global supply chain disruption

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us