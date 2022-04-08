WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan court sentences anti-India militant leader to 31 years in prison
Hafiz Saeed is the founder of an outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.
Pakistan court sentences anti-India militant leader to 31 years in prison
Saeed, designated a terrorist by the US with a $10 million bounty, can appeal the new sentence, his lawyer said. / AP Archive
April 8, 2022

A Pakistani court has sentenced a militant leader linked to the Mumbai terrorist attacks to 31 years in prison on charges of terror financing.

The sentence, reported by his lawyer on Friday, is the latest for Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested in 2019.

He was sentenced the following year to 15 years in a separate case, also on charges of terror financing.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the United States Justice Department and with a $10 million bounty on his head, has never been charged in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

He has been serving the 15-year term at home under a government order.

His lawyer, Naseeruddin Nayyar, said Saeed can appeal the latest sentence.

READ MORE:Pakistan arrests alleged mastermind of Mumbai terror attacks

Tense Pakistan-India ties

Saeed is the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, which was blamed for the Mumbai attacks.

The group was active for years in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both.

Following his arrest, the Pakistani government seized Saeed’s extensive network of mosques, schools, seminaries and charities and other assets in the country.

Relations between Pakistan and India were strained after the attack on India’s financial hub in 2008.

The rival South Asian powers have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of them over Kashmir.

READ MORE: Who is Hafiz Muhammad Saeed?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us