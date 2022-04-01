WORLD
3 MIN READ
Four pilots killed as two South Korean air force planes collide in mid-air
The KT-1 trainer planes crashed near Sacheon town, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.
Four pilots killed as two South Korean air force planes collide in mid-air
The cause of the collision between two KT-1 aircraft wasn’t immediately known. (AP)
April 1, 2022

Two South Korean air force planes have collided in mid-air and crashed, killing four pilots, Seoul's military has said.

The KT-1 trainer aircrafts crashed on Friday near Sacheon town, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.

"Two KT-1 trainer planes at the Sacheon Air Base collided in mid-air while training and crashed," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Two people — a trainer pilot and an instructor — were aboard each of the two KT-1 aircraft. 

All four ejected from the planes but were later found dead, the air force statement said. 

The four victims were identified as two first lieutenants and their instructors, both civilian employees at the air force.

READ MORE:Afghan military plane crashes after ‘illegally’ crossing into Uzbekistan

Cause unknown

The military will "check the exact situation of damage and investigate the cause of the accident," the statement added.

Over 30 firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Friday's crash is the latest incident involving South Korea's air force planes this year.

In January, an air force pilot was killed in a F-5 fighter jet crash.

That incident took place shortly after the country grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, after one of them was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing after a major systems malfunction.

The Korean Peninsula remains in a technical state of war, as the armistice that ended the conflict in 1953 has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty.

READ MORE:China's search, rescue efforts come to a close following Boeing crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us