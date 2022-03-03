WORLD
3 MIN READ
IAEA: Iran's enriched uranium reserves 15 times limit of nuclear deal
The UN nuclear watchdog's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with senior Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss the stockpile that the group says can easily be used for atomic weapons.
IAEA: Iran's enriched uranium reserves 15 times limit of nuclear deal
The Vienna-based agency told members that it is still not able to verify Iran’s exact stockpile of enriched uranium. / Reuters
March 3, 2022

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has reached more than 15 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

In a new report by the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by AFP news agency on Thursday, the estimated stockpile now stands at 3,197.1 kilograms.

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of enriched uranium.

Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Vienna-based agency told members that it is still not able to verify Iran’s exact stockpile of enriched uranium due to the limitations that Tehran imposed on UN inspectors last year.

The IAEA announced earlier that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday.

READ MORE: Scholz: Iran nuclear deal can't be 'postponed any longer'

Vienna talks

In a report to member states about its work in Iran, the agency said it estimates that as of February 19, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was 3,197.1 kilograms, an increase of 707.4 kilograms.

Senior diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have been meeting with Iranian officials in Vienna since November to discuss bringing Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. 

The pact eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

The United States pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to resume its uranium enrichment.

READ MORE:US official: Significant progress on Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us