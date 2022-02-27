WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands displaced as heavy rain causes floods in Malaysia
Malaysian authorities warn bad weather is set to continue in northern states, as official data showed 11,831 people are being housed in flood relief centres.
Thousands displaced as heavy rain causes floods in Malaysia
Malaysia often sees stormy weather at this time of year, with seasonal flooding regularly causing mass evacuations. / AP Archive
February 27, 2022

About 12,000 people in Malaysia have been evacuated from their homes after heavy rains caused flooding in the country's northern states.

Addressing the recent flooding on Sunday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said authorities were being mobilised to evacuate victims.

"Many of those affected are being rescued and are taken to safer places," he said in a Facebook post.

Official data showed 11,831 people housed in flood relief centres in the northern states of Kelantan and Terengganu as of 4:30 pm local time (GMT 0830) on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department warned that bad weather was to continue in these states, with heavy rain also expected in much of the peninsula as well as in parts of Borneo island.

READ MORE:Thousands more evacuated as fresh floods hit Malaysia

Heavy rains to continue

A warning was also issued for strong winds and stormy seas, particularly in the South China Sea and the northern tip of the Malacca Straits.

This recent downpour comes after heavy monsoon rains from mid-December to early January led to some of the country's worst flooding in decades.

About 50 people were killed and 125,000 people were forced from their homes then, with authorities recording over $1.45 billion in damages.

Malaysia often sees stormy weather at this time of year, with seasonal flooding regularly causing mass evacuations.

READ MORE:Malaysia floods kill over dozen people, displace thousands

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us