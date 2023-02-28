Sameh Aktash, a Palestinian who recently helped victims of February 6 quakes in Türkiye, has faced his fate on returning to his country -getting killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

Aktash, 37, whose family says he "loved life and helped others in his hometown and in Türkiye, which he adored," was shot in the abdomen.

On Sunday, Aktash was killed and dozens of others injured in attacks carried out by Israeli settlers under the protection of the Israeli army in the village of Zatara, south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Aktash had visited Türkiye several times with his family, and when the earthquake occurred, he decided to go and provide assistance to the affected people.

In coordination with his brother Yasser, who lives in the city of Bursa in northwestern Türkiye, Aktash and his family provided aid to earthquake victims.

"Sameh distributed about two trucks of foodstuff, blankets, and bedding in the Turkish areas hit by the earthquake," Sameh's older brother Wasel Aktash said.

"What we have offered to the brothers in Türkiye is little, and it is something that is not to be mentioned, and they have a great place in our hearts," Wasel, said.

Israel authorities block first aid

Immediately after Aktash was shot, volunteer paramedic Yazan Aktash provided first aid to him, and told Anadolu news agency that "the settlers' attack was accompanied by heavy use of live bullets."

The paramedic noted that the Israeli authorities "knew of Sameh's injury, but refused to allow the medical staff to transport him across the public road, so we had to take dirt roads and from one vehicle to another, so his arrival at the health center was delayed for about 25 minutes."

"The cause of death was the delay in arriving at the health centre and not allowing him to be transferred to the hospital. We made efforts to transfer him to the Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, but to no avail."

For his part, Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu: "What happened (Sunday) is a real organised war waged by illegal settler gangs, in an organized manner and with the protection of the Israeli army."

"The town had a difficult night, which was described as a real war," Daghlas said.

"About 300 attacks were carried out by settlers in towns south of Nablus, between physical assault and burning of homes, vehicles, real estate, and others," he said.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 illegal settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

