Iran delegation to visit Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening
The announcement comes days after the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years.
The Saudi delegation visited the Saudi embassy in Tehran this morning, the semi-official ISNA news agency said. / Reuters
April 9, 2023

An Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia this week to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, the semi-official ISNA news agency has reported.

"The Iranian technical delegation will visit Tehran's embassy in Riyadh and make arrangements for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia," ISNA reported on Sunday.

The announcement comes days after the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the top regional powers.

The Saudi foreign ministry had said on Saturday that officials had visited Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh's diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic.

"The Saudi delegation visited the Saudi embassy in Tehran this morning," ISNA added.

SOURCE:Reuters
