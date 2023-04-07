WORLD
3 MIN READ
Some 400,000 homes without power after ice storm hits Canada
"Our teams are hard at work and we are confident that a further 200,000 customers will have their power back by the end of the day," says electricity provider Hydro-Quebec.
Some 400,000 homes without power after ice storm hits Canada
A Hydro Quebec crew works on a power line following an ice storm in Montreal.
April 7, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of homes in eastern Canada have remained without power, two days after an ice storm killed three people and caused widespread property damage, particularly in Montreal.

About 400,000 homes in Quebec were in the dark, down from 1.1 million at the height of the outages.

"We have restored power to over 50 percent of the customers affected by the outages," said electricity provider Hydro-Quebec on Friday.

"Our teams are hard at work and we are confident that a further 200,000 customers will have their power back by the end of the day," the utility company added.

Some homes though will be without electricity until Sunday, potentially Monday, said Hydro-Quebec spokesman Regis Tellier.

More favourable weather conditions should "accelerate the restoration of service," he said.

Storm deaths

Authorities also reported a third storm-related death.

In Saint-Joseph-Du-Lac, Quebec, police Inspector Jean Philippe Labbe said a woman found her husband unconscious in the garage where he was running a generator.

Labbe said the 75-year-old died after being taken to hospital. He said firefighters determined carbon monoxide [CO] levels in the garage were 20 times the norm.

Montreal's health authority said dozens of people suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning after using outdoor appliances inside during the blackout caused by Wednesday’s ice storm.

Officials say they received more than 60 reports of CO poisoning over the course of several hours Friday, while emergency rooms were at 200 percent capacity.

A death also occurred in Les Coteaux, Quebec, where a man died while attempting to cut down tree branches on his property Thursday.

Provincial police said the man was struck by a branch and died at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police said another man died Wednesday after he was struck by a falling tree branch at his home in South Stormont, Ontario.

The power outage was the biggest in Quebec since an ice storm in 1998, which threw the province into chaos for several weeks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us